Trifast plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.70 (LON:TRI)

Trifast plc (LON:TRI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TRI opened at GBX 140.33 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 121.45 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 144.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Trifast in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

