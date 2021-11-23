Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,844. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Beckwith Hayden sold 25,426 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $43,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,105 shares of company stock worth $533,620. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,865,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

