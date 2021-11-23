TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $2,073,680.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $2,073,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $1,805,944.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $1,793,988.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.79. 176,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,547. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

