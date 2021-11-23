Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $22.45 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $37.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,888.08. 27,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,848.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,662.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

