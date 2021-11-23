Trollcoin (TROLL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 52.5% lower against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $335,929.42 and approximately $8.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,452.45 or 0.99620887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00054636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044645 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.77 or 0.00550179 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.