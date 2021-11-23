TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Position Lowered by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,231 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of TrueBlue worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,742,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 228,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TrueBlue by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 724,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,668,000 after acquiring an additional 102,357 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TBI opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

