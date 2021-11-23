TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $46,301.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

