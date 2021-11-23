TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $256.44 million and $12.82 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

