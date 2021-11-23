Truist Begins Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Equities research analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

HRT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

HRT opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

