Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.82. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 8,652 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKC. VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

