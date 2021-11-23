Tutti Frutti (TFF) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,883.00

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $64,116.04 and approximately $4,883.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00046734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.07 or 0.00236128 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00087575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Tutti Frutti

Tutti Frutti is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tutti Frutti should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

