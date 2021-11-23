Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $995,136.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,474.89.

On Thursday, October 14th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74.

On Friday, October 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75.

TWLO traded down $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.13. 2,828,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.29 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.01. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 441.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.