Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 19,983 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,983 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,868.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.14, for a total transaction of $2,338,108.74.

On Monday, September 20th, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00.

NASDAQ TWST traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,156. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.58.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.3% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

