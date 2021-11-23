Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWO. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 284,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,657 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 197,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,400,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 510,257 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 379,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 170,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

