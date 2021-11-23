Typhoon Network Price Down 8.1% This Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $815,562.53 and $10,499.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00071008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00073678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.84 or 0.07446441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,197.04 or 0.99889900 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

