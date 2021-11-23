U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 5.5%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 1,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,088,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.90 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.27.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.