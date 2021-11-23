UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 7,572 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,227. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.45 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

