UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,192 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,205,824 shares of company stock worth $35,677,903. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Driven Brands stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.29. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.