UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Encore Wire stock opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.41.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

