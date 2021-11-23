UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Kraton worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kraton by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRA. UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

KRA stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

