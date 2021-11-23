UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 13,281 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,641 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after buying an additional 104,748 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 62.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 221,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

