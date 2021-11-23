UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,924 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $10,894,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 170.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 69,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 757.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WABC. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.66. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. Research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

