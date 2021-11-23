UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Man Group plc increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 206.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth $146,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 338.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 87,678 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $60.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.