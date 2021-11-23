UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLQT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

SLQT opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

