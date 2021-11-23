UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,351 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of First Busey worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,513,000 after buying an additional 54,534 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,832,000 after buying an additional 28,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,031,000 after buying an additional 126,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

BUSE opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.04.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.