UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Ferro worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 62.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 559,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 215,094 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter worth $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 235.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 78.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

FOE opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

