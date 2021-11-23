UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,284,000 after purchasing an additional 310,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth $2,457,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $195.66 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $200.71. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.49.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,962,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,159. 49.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.