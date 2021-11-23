UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNRL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,907,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,770,000 after purchasing an additional 612,887 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,887,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,944,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after purchasing an additional 145,695 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,272.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

