UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,764 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter worth $1,489,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 629.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 54.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,438,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,370 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 359.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSAT shares. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

GSAT opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.98.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

