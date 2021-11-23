UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Oasis Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OAS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after acquiring an additional 983,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 695,287 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $44,863,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after acquiring an additional 423,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $126.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $132.98.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. Research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

