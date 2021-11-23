UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MultiPlan by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

MPLN stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of -31.13.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

