UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 150,728 Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,728 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Gevo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

