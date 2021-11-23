UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $909,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of PJT opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

