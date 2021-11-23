UBS Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($7.95) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.25) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.50) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.31 ($7.18).

Commerzbank stock opened at €6.65 ($7.55) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a 12-month high of €7.19 ($8.17).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

