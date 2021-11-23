UChain Reaches Market Cap of $100,860.49 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. UChain has a market capitalization of $100,860.49 and $5,503.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UChain has traded up 105.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00235038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UChain (UCN) is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

