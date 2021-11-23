Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

UDMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Udemy alerts:

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.