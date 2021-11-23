Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

NASDAQ UDMY opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

