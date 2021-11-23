UIL Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UTL)

UIL Limited (LON:UTL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON UTL traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 251.90 ($3.29). 7,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,663. UIL has a 12 month low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 286.80 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.54 million and a PE ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 259.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 262.97.

In other UIL news, insider David Shillson purchased 4,311 shares of UIL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £11,639.70 ($15,207.34).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

