UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.97

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.97 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.99). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 76.30 ($1.00), with a volume of 1,269,244 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UKCM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The stock has a market cap of £991.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In related news, insider Michael Ayre acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($50,953.75).

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

