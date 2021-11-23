Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Ultra Clean worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,206 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $387,571.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

