Uni-Select (UNIEF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Uni-Select (OTCMKTS: UNIEF) in the last few weeks:

11/16/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$22.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$25.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Uni-Select had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Uni-Select stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31. Uni-Select Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

