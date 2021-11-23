Unido EP (UDO) Market Capitalization Tops $13.66 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and $1.25 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00089496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.68 or 0.07504110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.61 or 1.00036705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,905,234 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

