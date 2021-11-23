UniLend Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last week, UniLend has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001591 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $28.40 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00241396 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00088858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

