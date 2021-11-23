Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,250 ($55.53).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ULVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday.

Get Unilever alerts:

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,896 ($50.90) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,917.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,102.55. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 35.98 ($0.47) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.