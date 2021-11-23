UniMex Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $132,860.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $132,860.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00070781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00089496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.68 or 0.07504110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.61 or 1.00036705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,188,808 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniMex Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

