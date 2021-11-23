Unisocks (SOCKS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $78.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Unisocks has a market cap of $31.71 million and $78.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for about $105,012.27 or 1.86217614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00046804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00238275 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00087722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

