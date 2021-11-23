United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23.

United Malt Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UMLGF)

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

