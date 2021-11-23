United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $28.69. Approximately 21,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 98,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UUGRY shares. HSBC upgraded United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

