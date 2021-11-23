UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,713 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 23,786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.12. 38,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,648. The stock has a market cap of $416.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

