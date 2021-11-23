Unitrade 24-Hour Volume Tops $288,483.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $288,483.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00237308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00087696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

